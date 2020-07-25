Mumbai, July 25: Mumbai is expected to witness a high tide of 4.47 meters on Saturday, July 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to details by the weather department, the high tide would lash India's financial capital at 3.28 PM today. The high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed in the city, especially during monsoon season as the metropolis is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea. Mumbai Rains: City Records Almost 100% of Its Required July Rainfall in First 14 Days.

For Saturday, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert which indicates that heavy rains is expected at isolated places across the city. On Friday morning, Mulund, Borivali, Kurla and Goregaon received moderate rains while Thane and Navi Mumbai areas reported heavy spells in several areas.

Here's the tweet:

High tide of 4.47 meters expected at 1528 hours in #Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. After reeling under the scorching heat for a couple of months, monsoon has finally arrived in the city. As per weather experts, drains and small tributaries usually flow into the sea. When high tide with so much intensity hits the area, the flow of these tributaries and rivers are blocked. This leads to blocking of water which further causes a flood like situation.

