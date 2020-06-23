New Delhi, June 23: The air activity in Ladakh region has gone up since the June 15-16 clash between Indian Army and Chinese troopers in Galwan Valley. Forces on both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are carrying out sorties. The Indian Air Force (IAF) planes were seen hovering above Leh early on Tuesday. India-China Standoff: Chinese Transgressions Must End, Say People Living at LAC.

A video was shared by news agency ANI in which the IAF fighter jets could be seen carrying out sorties. The increase in aerial activity comes amid mounting tensions between India and China, with the two sides locked in military-level talks in bid to diffuse the tensions.

Watch Video of IAF Jet Sorties in Ladakh

#WATCH Ladakh: Indian Air Force fighter jets carrying out sorties in Leh. The air activity has gone up in the region after the stand-off with China started on the Line of Actual Control there. pic.twitter.com/Lxt77bPHgC — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

A meeting which reportedly stretched for ten hours took place on Monday between XIV Corps Commander of Indian Army, Lt General Harinder Singh and the Commander of Xinjiang Military Council in Moldo, located on the Chinese side of the LAC. The meeting, second between the two top military officials since June 6, was aimed at de-escalating the border tensions.

The Indian side has reiterated its stand to restore the status quo as of April, 2020. The Chinese side reportedly resorted to border incursions from May 6. Their misadventure eventually led to the clash on June 15 in which casualties were sustained on either sides.

While China is yet to confirm the number of soldiers killed and injured in the physical clash, the Indian Army had issued a statement to announce the martyrdom of 20 military personnel, including a commanding officer. 76 other soldiers were injured in the clash.

