New Delhi, March 7: India reported 18,711 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 1,12,10,799 on Sunday. It is the highest spike in daily cases in India in six weeks. A total of 100 people also succumbed to COVD-19 since Saturday morning. Till now, 1,57,756 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The country reported 14,392 recoveries on Saturday.

Notably, India's active cases increased to 1,84,523. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 70 percent of cases are due to comorbidities. The health authorities across the country vaccinated 14,24,693 on March 6. Till now, 2,09,22,344 people have received doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. COVID-19 in India: Coronavirus Cases With UK, South Africa and Brazil Variants Reach 242.

The drop in the recovery rate and the increase in new and corresponding active cases have been attributed to various factors, including a continued spike in infections in Maharashtra and the sudden spurt in Punjab. Between February 28 and March 5, Maharashtra added 51,612 new cases. COVID-19 Surge in India: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Account for 86.37% New Coronavirus Cases in the Country.

Tweet by ANI:

India reports 18,711 new #COVID19 cases, 14,392 discharges and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,12,10,799 Total discharges: 1,08,68,520 Death toll: 1,57,756 Active cases: 1,84,523 Total vaccination: 2,09,22,344 pic.twitter.com/MXgVL7xsT5 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Punjab is emerging as another Covid-19 hotspot. The state recorded 1,071 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since November 2020. Experts have expressed a number of possibilities that could be owed to the surge, ranging from the lax attitude of people towards following the COVIS protocols to the likeability of "mutations and new strains".

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in India on January 15, 2021. Currently, the second phase of the vaccination programme is underway. In the second phase, people above 60 years and people between 45-59 years with comorbidities will be vaccinated. India gave emergency approval to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 116.4 million on Sunday. According to Johns Hopkins University, the deaths have surged to more than 2.58 million so far due to the deadly virus. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 116,468,157 and 2,586,872, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).