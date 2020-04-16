Indian Army Asks Its Serving Personnel, Veterans To Use Arogya Setu App by Following Cyber Security Precautions

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Government of India)

New Delhi, April 15: The Indian Army advised all serving personnel to use Arogya Setu app with precautions until the coronavirus outbreak ends. The Army personnel have been asked not to use Arogya Setu application in operational areas, sensitive locations and even on office premises. Apart from serving personnel, Army veterans and their family members have also been asked to use the app by following cyber security precautions. Indian Railways Mulls Plying Special Trains For Over 1200 Stranded Officers And Jawans of Indian Army Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Say Reports

The Army personnel are even advised its personnel to only switch on the location services and bluetooth features of the Aarogya Setu app while visiting public places, reported The Asian Age. As per the advisory, the Army personnel can also switch on the location services when they are engaged in COVID-19 related assistance to civil authorities or are out of the cantonment areas. They are even advised to reveal their rank while personal details in the application.

The app was developed under a committee set up by the Prime Minister's Office with the active involvement of Niti Aayog and Ministry of Electronics and IT. As per reports, Tata Consultancy Services is working on testing and some of the other aspects of the platform. Tech Mahindra and the Mahindra group are coordinating with the committee on the next version of the application and leveraging next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science. Army's New Advisory on Coronavirus Says 50% Jawans, 35% Officers Posted at Military HQ to Work From Home, Order in Effect From March 23.

In his video conference with chief ministers last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the app would be an essential tool in India's fight against the pandemic and even referred to the possibility of its use as an 'e-pass' to facilitate travel from one place to another. PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, appealed to people to download the app which helps users to know if they have come in contact with any coronavirus patient and ways to avoid the infection.