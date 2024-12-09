Mumbai, December 9: The Indian Army has unveiled the 'Kharga' Kamikaze drone, a high-speed, low-weight aerial system designed for intelligence, surveillance, and targeted strikes. With the 'Kharga' Kamikaze drone, India amplified its prowess in intelligence and surveillance roles.

With a speed of 40 meters per second, the 'Kharga' is capable of carrying up to 700 grams of explosives and is equipped with GPS, a navigation system, and a high-definition camera, according to officials. Scroll down to know more about the Indian Army's 'Kharga' Kamikaze drones. What Is P-7 Parachute System? How Much Load Can It Carry? As Indian Army Receives Indigenous Heavy Drop System, Know All About It.

All About 'Kharga' Kamikaze Drones

The drone also features countermeasures to protect it from enemy electromagnetic spectrum jamming, making it a versatile tool for defence operations. It has a range of approximately one and a half kilometres and is known as a 'suicide' drone due to its ability to destroy enemy targets with precision. Officials also confirmed that the 'Kharga' operates beyond the radar range, enhancing its effectiveness during operations.

Developed at a cost of INR 30,000, the 'Kharga' drone is inspired by similar systems used in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. In addition to its military applications, drones of this nature have been widely used by Ukrainian forces to target Russian infantry and armoured vehicles. Indian Army Launches Promotional Video For Army Day Parade 2025 At IFFI Goa As Pune to Host Historic Event in January (Watch).

India Enhances Counter-Drone Capabilities with 'Dronaam'

In another news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully neutralised 55% of drones along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab using 'Dronaam,' India's indigenous counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS). Developed by Gurutvaa Systems, 'Dronaam' is a state-of-the-art, modular system offering protection against illegal unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The system is adaptable, providing both directional and omnidirectional coverage to ensure robust security.

The development of both the 'Kharga' Kamikaze drone and the 'Dronaam' counter-drone system demonstrates India's growing focus on strengthening its defence technology and countermeasure capabilities, particularly along sensitive borders.

