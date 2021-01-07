Kupwara, January 7: In a heart-winning gesture, the Indian Army troops carried a pregnant woman from her home to the main road on a cot while walking amid knee-deep snow in Karalpura area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The Indian army soldiers, along with battlefield nursing assistant, walked about two kilometres carrying the pregnant woman in labour pain.

The woman was then taken to a hospital, where she gave birth to a boy. According to China Corps, the Indian Army got a distress call from Mir Manzoor. He told that his wife was labour pain and needed immediate evacuation. The troops immediately reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The lady was immediately evacuated to the nearby hospital. Commuters Stranded on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Due to Heavy Snowfall.

In another incident, Indian Army troops also evacuated an old lady to a hospital after they received a call from her husband that his wife was seriously ill. The lady is a chronic asthma patient. The troops carried the old woman to a hospital while walking through the snow. Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Helps Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby at Hospital Amid Heavy Snowfall, Garners Praises.

The Chinar Corps tweeted images of both the incidents. The China Corps, in another tweet, said, “Heavy snow caused challenges for soldiers and citizens, especially in higher parts of Kashmir. Soldier and Awaam together fighting it out. Sharing some heartening events.”

In a similar incident last year, Indian Army personnel of Chinar Corps evacuated a 75-year-old man to a nearby hospital in Kupwara district after walking for 2 km in snow. Ghulam Nabi Ghani on Kupwara’s Lalpora area got critical during heavy snowfall on January 14. Army patrol belonging to Chinar Corps walked 2 km in the snow to reach him and carried him to PHC.

