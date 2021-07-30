About 5 crore dropped waiting list passengers were observed in 2019-20 due to lack of capacity. To meet this gap, Indian Railways is already increasing production of Vande Bharat, Tejas, LHB, Vistadome etc types of coaches in trains. In addition, Indian Railways has invited bids for private participation to induct 151 trains (rakes) over 12 clusters through Public Private Partnership (PPP). The existing passenger train services shall not be affected by the operation of train services through PPP mode and these will be in addition to the existing train services.

The list containing details of these train services spread across the entire Indian Railway network had been uploaded on http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/IndicativeRoutesfor12clusters.pdf. The financial bids for all the 12 clusters for the PPP project have been opened on 23.07.2020. The Bids are under financial evaluation. There is no proposal for privatization of Indian Railways. Indian Railways to Transport Third Oxygen Express Carrying 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

