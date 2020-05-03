INS Vikramaditya Knocks Coronavirus On Its Deck in Special Tribute to COVID-19 Warriors, Watch Video

INS Vikramaditya (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)

Mumbai, April 3: In a bid to display gratitude to novel coronavirus warriors, Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya expressed their appreciation by giving special tribute. The Navy thanked COVID-19 warriors by symbolically "punching" the virus. In the video posted by Defence PRO Mumbai, a fist lit in green colour, can be seen dealing with a virus-like figure on the deck of Indian Naval Ship. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

"INS Vikramaditya the pride of India symbolically punches the Coronavirus on its deck as Armed Forces pay tribute to the Corona Warriors," PRO Defence Mumbai tweeted with a short clip. This gesture is a part of Armed Forces tribute to frontline workers dealing with COVID-19 crisis in the country. Indian Navy Personnel at INS Hansa Form Human Chain to Show Their Gratitude to COVID-19 Warriors, Watch Video.

Several Other docks also lit up across the country. Indian Navy Ships of Southern Naval Command also illuminated at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi as part of "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign.

The mega armed forces exercise saw fly-pasts by Air Force's fighter jets, aerial flower shower and performances by military bands. The announcement about the "gesture of special gratitude" was made by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs on Friday.

Meanwhile, India has entered the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown. As of Sunday evening, a total of 40,263 COVID-19 cases has been reported in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far 10,886 people have recovered from the virus, while 1306 deaths have been reported.