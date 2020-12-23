Chennai, December 23: The Tamil Nadu government granted permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions. The number of players should not be more than 150 at an event, COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for players.

In addition to this, the number of spectators will not be more than 50 percent of the gathering. Jallikattu 2020: 30 Participants Injured During Bull-Taming Sport in Tamil Nadu’s Palamedu.

Here are the SOPs issued by the Tamil Nadu government ahead of Jallikattu event:

COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for bull owners and tamers

Face masks compulsory for all

Only 50 percent of the total capacity of spectators shall be allowed to assemble in open arenas

Not more than 300 bull tamers shall be allowed for an event

Tamil Nadu Government Grants Permission to Hold Jallikattu Event:

Tamil Nadu govt grants permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions. Number of players not to be more than 150 at an event, COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for players. Nubmer of spectators not to be more than 50% of the gathering. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Jallikattu is a sport conducted as part of Mattu Pongal, the third day of the four-day-long harvest festival Pongal. The Tamil word 'mattu' means bull, and the third day of Pongal is dedicated to cattle, a key partner in the process of farming.

This year more than 30 participants were injured during Jallikattu competitions being held in Madurai's Palamedu in Tamil Nadu.

