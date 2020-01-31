Jamia Firing: Manoj Tiwari Says 'Shooter Is Either AAP Supporter or From Shaheen Bagh'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Friday claimed that the teenager, who opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, either has links with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Shaheen Bagh. A student was injured when Rambhakt Gopal fired at a march organised to protest against the CAA on Thursday. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

"I have a feeling that the shooter was either a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or was from Shaheen Bagh itself. These people are not being able to sustain their own protest. That is why, now, they're coming up with these claims," Manoj Tiwari, who heads the Delhi unit of the BJP, told NDTV. Notably, the shooter's Facebook profile has a picture of him wearing BJP's scarf. His account also has pictures of a right-wing man whom he admired and followed. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shaheen Bagh Protest Not Blocking Routes to Polling Stations, Says EC Official.

When Tiwari was told about these things, he said: "Anyone can claim to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am pretty confident he was one among the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protesters." Earlier today, the AAP wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding an investigation into the alleged role of Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the Jamia shooting case and the inclusion of his name in the FIR.

The shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University came days after a video clipping of shouting of slogans of "shoot the traitors" at a BJP public meeting addressed by Anurag Thakur went viral. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 12.