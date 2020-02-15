Jammu And Kashmir: Don't Interfere, Says India After Recep Tayyip Erdogan Supports Pakistan Over J&K

File image of Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 15: India on Saturday asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stay away from the Jammu and Kashmir issue after the erstwhile state found mention in a joint declaration issued by Turkey and Pakistan. Rejecting all references to Jammu and Kashmir, India reiterated that the union territory is an integral part of the country and Turkey should take note of "grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan". Pakistan Parliament Passes Resolution Asking India to Revoke Its Decision on Kashmir.

"India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs said. "We call upon the Turkish leadership not to interfere in India's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," he added. Article 370: Sovereignty of Jammu And Kashmir Was Temporary, Pakistan-Sponsored Separatists Creating Havoc, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament in Islamabad, for the fourth time, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan and its stand on the Kashmir issue. He compared "the struggle of Kashmiri people with that of fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during World War I". "Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you," he said adding, "like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future."

Jammu and Kashmir also found mention in Pakistan and Turkey's joint declaration. "The two sides underscored need for resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, including the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir through a sustained dialogue process and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. In this regard, Pakistan expresses its deep appreciation for Turkey's principled stance on the issue as well as its offer for mediation," read the text of the joint declaration.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi described Erdogan's position on Kashmir as "unprecedented", adding that "the Turkish president also gave a clear message that the issue of Kashmir is as important for Turkish people as it is for Pakistani and Kashmiri people".