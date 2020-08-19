Srinagar, August 19: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The decision of withdrawal of paramilitary troops from Jammu and Kashmir has been taken after a review of the security situation by MHA. The erstwhile state has been reeling under unprecedented security lockdown since its special status, granted under Article 370, was scrapped in August last year. Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Gunned Down by Security Forces in Shopian Encounter.

"Ministry of Home Affairs has reviewed the deployment of paramilitary in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various para-military forces from the Union Territory," the ANI reported. The Centre will withdraw 40 companies of CRPF and 20 each of BSF, CISF and SSB from the union territory. Omar Abdullah Says 'Won't Contest Assembly Elections Till Jammu And Kashmir Remains Union Territory', Questions Rationale Behind Article 370 Repeal.

Seven forces, which come under the Ministry of Home Affairs, are considered paramilitary forces. They are Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). They are also called Central Armed Police Forces.

