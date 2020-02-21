Jammu and Kashmir Police Arrest Man with JeM Links in Budgam

Arrest. Representational Image. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Srinagar, February 21: J&K Police have arrested a person linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Budgam in central Kashmir.

Based on credible inputs, a checkpoint was put up by the police at Khansahib area in Budgam. According to the police, officers at the checkpoint intercepted a person named Saqib Ahmad Lone, a resident of Wager Khansahib, and recovered incriminating materials from his possession. Jammu and Kashmir: Awantipora Police Arrest 4 For Links With Banned Terror Outfit JeM.

"As per police records, Lone assisted active JeM terrorists operating in the Khansahib area. He was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to JeM terrorists operating in the area," the police said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

"Incriminating materials recovered from his possession have been taken into record to probe his complicity in terror incidents," the police said.