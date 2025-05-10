Microsoft Copilot Assistant is now available on Android devices. All it takes is a long press on the power button or a swipe to launch a voice session. The assistant works in the context of whatever you are doing. From setting alarms and sending texts to ordering a ride or making calls, Copilot Assistant can do it all using voice commands. It also allows you to make calls using your voice. To get started, go to Settings and choose “Set Copilot as your Assistant.” X Algorithm Update: Elon Musk Says Improved Timeline Recommendation Now Live to Old Algorithm, Major Overhaul Coming in 2 to 4 Weeks.

Microsoft Copilot Assistant Is Now Available on Android

Copilot Assistant is now on Android 🗣️ All you have to do, is long press your power button, or swipe to launch a voice session — Right in context of whatever you're doing. Set alarms, send texts, order a ride, make calls — Even ask questions about the article you’re reading.… pic.twitter.com/PDF6SplJXs — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) May 9, 2025

