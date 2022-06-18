Srinagar, June 18: A 50-year-old police sub-inspector was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, authorities said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the J&K Police said that Farooq Ahmed Mir's body was found in paddy fields near his home in Samboora village. Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday (Friday) in the evening, where he was shot dead by the militants using a pistol," said the tweet.

Sources said that two pistol cartridges were also found at the incident spot.

The victim is survived by his father, wife and three children.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2022 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).