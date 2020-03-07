Kapil Gujjar, Man Who Fired Outside Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protest Site, Granted Bail by Delhi Court

Kapil Baisala being taken away by police after he opened fire at Shaheen Bagh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 7: Kapil Baisala (Gujjar), the man who opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on February 1 has been granted bail by a Delhi court on Saturday, March 7. According to reports, Delhi court granted Kapil bail after receiving bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 as one surety. The Delhi Police opposed the bail plea. Kapil Gujjar, Man Who Fired Outside Shaheen Bagh Protest Site, Seen With AAP Leaders Atishi And Sanjay Singh in Photograph From Year Ago.

"On considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the accused Kapil Baisla is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of Ld. MM/ Link MM/Duty MM, " the court said in a statement. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Gaje Singh, Father of Shooter Kapil Gujjar, Says ‘Family Is Shocked, No Idea From Where He Got Gun’.

A Delhi Court grants bail to Kapil Baisala who opened fire in #ShaheenBagh area on February 1. Delhi Police opposed the bail plea. — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

Gujjar, a resident of East Delhi's Dallu Pura area, had fired fired three bullets in air after warning anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters to disperse. He also shouted communal slogans like "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)" and "Jai Shri Ram" while firing.