Karnataka Man Records Suicide on TikTok After Drinking Pesticide, Says 'Want to Experience Feeling of Death'

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tumakuru, June 9: In a shocking incident, a youth ended his life on Saturday after recording a video on TikTok. The 24-year-old man, identified as Dhananjay, drank pesticide while recording his death on the video-sharing application in Koratagere taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district, Times Now reported. TikTok Addiction Claims Two Lives in Vijayawada: Woman Commits Suicide by Drinking Cyanide After Fight With Husband, Son Ends Life Minutes Later.

While recording the video on TikTok, he reportedly said, "I wanted to have a feel of death and will try to kill myself", Times Now reported. Dhananjay took this extreme step after his mother reprimanded for not having an income. TikTok Claims Another Life! 20-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Dies After Falling Into Farm Pond While Shooting TikTok Video.

The victim was rushed to Koratagere hospital. From there, he was taken to Tumakuru hospital where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

Earlier too, he had rammed his motorcycle into a tree to feel death. However, he only sustained minor injuries. According to the report, he used to run auto-rickshaw. But his earning was hit due to the lockdown. Villagers claimed that he was mentally unstable.

In a similar incident last month, a 35-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada committed suicide after her husband scolded her for spending too much time on TikTok. Soon after, her son also ended his life for not being able to bear the separation.