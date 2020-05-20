TikTok Addiction Claims Two Lives in Vijayawada: Woman Commits Suicide by Drinking Cyanide After Fight With Husband, Son Ends Life Minutes Later

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

In a shocking incident, addiction to the social media platform TikTok has claimed two lives in Vijayawada. According to a Times of India report, a 35-year-old ended her life after her husband rebuked her for spending too much time on TikTok. Soon after this her son also committed suicide for not being able to bear the separation. The woman who died was aged 35 years old, while her son was a minor.

The husband was a gold polisher and had recently lost his job amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were under extreme financial stress and their burden increased a few months back, when they met with an accident and lakhs of rupees were spent for the medical expenses. They had taken a loan to pay off the medical bills and their elder daughter too was recently married off, which added more to the liabilities. TikTok Video of Mujibur Rehman Glorifying Rape Surfaces Online, Rekha Sharma Urges Government of India to Ban Video Sharing App, Says It Is Pushing Youngsters Towards Unproductive Life.

On the day, when the couple had a fight, the husband was frustrated with the woman's addiction to TikTok. In the heat of the moment, the woman drank cyanide that was kept for gold polishing and died on the spot. After witnessing the tragic end of his mother, their minor son also drank the remaining cyanide from the bottle and ended his life.