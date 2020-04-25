Karnataka: People Axe Trees to Stop Bats from Roosting Amid Coronavirus Scare, Forest Department Issues Warning Not to Fell Trees

Bats roosting in trees in India. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, April 25: Amid the cases of coronavirus cases are rising in the country, reports arrived that people have started axing trees from across Karnataka, particularly in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Chikkaballapur -- where colonies of bats tend to roost. Following this, state forest department issued a warning on Friday that trees -- where bats roost, should not be felled.

According to a report, published in The New Indian Express, people in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Chikkaballapur districts were reportedly axing trees where bats roost. Despite being Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pointed out that bat coronavirus (BtCoV) in two species of south Asian bats 'poses no health hazards', people in the state are not willing to listen to the advisory. Karnataka Allows Industries to Resume Operations in 9 Coronavirus-Free Districts, Lets Labourers Travel Within State.

Feeling concerned over the vilification of bats, scientists and nature conservationists requested the governments and health officials to ensure the protection of bats as they play a vital role in the eco-system. Scientists even claimed that there is no evidence of humans contracting coronavirus or any such viruses through the excreta of bats.

As per various studies, bats play a vital part in maintaining the ecosystem. Bats eat night-flying insects, including many agricultural pests and significantly help in controlling insect populations. Studies even point that about a third of bats are fruit or nectar feeding, and in the process they pollinate numerous plants and disperse seeds. Fruit and nectar feeding bats pollinate many plants, including an estimated 450 commercial plants used by us.