Bengaluru, October 3: Parts of Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightening over the next 24 hours, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Saturday. In its weather bulletin, the KSNDMC informed that scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rainfall is very likely over Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts for next 24 hours. The weather prediction is valid till 8.30 am on October 4, 2020.

The KSNDMC further added saying that light to moderate rains at some places while heavy rainfall associated with thunder activity are very likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for next 24 hours. Moreover, scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over BBMP area for next 2 days, the KSNDMC said.

Here's the tweet:

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely over Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya & Ramanagara districts for next 24 hours (valid till 8.30 am, 4th Oct): Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the IMD in its weather bulletin stated that the rainfall activity in parts of north India has now ceased and there is reduction in moisture content. This indicates that Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Rajasthan, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh. The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon now passes through Bahraich, Gwalior, Sawai Madhopur and Jawai dam. Due to a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast, widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal during next 3-4 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).