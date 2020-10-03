New Delhi, October 3: Rainfall activity across several parts of the country has reduced indicating that southwest monsoon winds have further withdrawn. In its all India weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the ceasation of rainfall and reduction in moisture content indicate that southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Rajasthan, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh. "The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon now passes through Bahraich, Gwalior, Sawai Madhopur, Jawai dam", the IMD said.

Giving a detailed forecast of rainfall across India, the weather agency said that a low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast and a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels lies over Assam. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal during next 3-4 days. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during October 3-6. over West Bengal and Jharkhand on October 3 and over Chhattisgarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh during October 6-7, 2020. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Odisha on Saturday, i.e. on October 3, 2020. Giving a rainfall forecast for northeastern states of India, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura from October 3 to October 5, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).