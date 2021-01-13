Bengaluru, January 13: A shocking incident has been reported from Mysuru, Karnataka where are 58-year-old man died after an auto-rikshaw ran over him twice. The incident reportedly took place around 5:30 pm on Sunday evening, when the deceased, identified as Mallikarjuna, was standing on the 4th Main Road. An auto-rikshaw came from the cross road and hit Mallikarjuna twice leading to his death. Karnataka Shocker: 16-Year-old Girl Gangraped by 4 Men in Shivamogga, Two Arrested.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the crossroads. As seen in the footage, an auto-rikshaw ran over Mallikarjuna who was simply standing at the road and fled. The auto reappeared after some 23 seconds and knocked the man again. He was rushed to NIMHANS in Bengaluru where he scummed to injuries on Monday night. Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Dalit Man 'Touches' a Bike Owned by Upper Caste Man in Vijayapura, Stripped and Assaulted on Road.

The police has launched a investigation in the matter and retrieved footage from the CCTV camera. A police official told the Times of India that it appears to confirm that it was an attempt to murder.Adding that one passenger was seated in the auto. But neither the driver nor the passenger cared to check on the man.

As per the report, police has identified the auto-driver as Sridhar and is trying to arrest him. Officials are also trying to identify the passenger who was in the auto. The motive of murder remains unclear.

