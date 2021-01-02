Bengaluru, January 2: The Karnataka government issued an official notification on saturday allowing shops and other commercial establishments in the state, with 10 or more employees, to function 24X7 for the next three years. The shops and establishments are not allowed to operate round the clock, but also to remain open an all 365 days of the year.

The move, explained the BS Yediyurappa government, is aimed at spurring economic growth and generate employment. The economy of the state was battered by the onset of coronavirus pandemic, and the decision to allow establishment to operate round the clock is aimed at offsetting the impact. Karnataka Government Withdraws Night Curfew Hours After Imposing It.

"All shops and commercial establishments in Karnataka employing ten or more persons are permitted to remain open on 24X7 basis on all days of the year for a period of 3 years from today," the state government stated.

The Chief Minister, however, has ensured that employee rights are not violated under the garb of relaxation granted to establishment owners. No employee would be made to work for more than 10 hours, and in cases where the daily working hours cross 8, the employee should be paid for the overtime hours.

Further, the employer should ensure that the worker gets at least one off per week. Women employees should not be made to work after 8 pm, except under a condition that the employer gets written consent from her to work between 8 pm and 6 am. Even after obtaining the letter from her, the employer is bound to provide her adequate protection and safety.

