Kalaburagi, June 24: Sanitisation work was carried out at examination centres in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi ahead of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2020. Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 will commence from tomorrow. The exams are scheduled to end on July 4. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had advised the students to reach examination centres three hours early than the commencement of the exam time. The exam will begin at 10:30 am.

The state government has made all the necessary preparations for conducting the exams keeping in view all the safety measures amid coronavirus pandemic. About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social Distancing and wearing masks are mandatory for students appearing for the exam. K'taka Medical Education Minister Reviews Preparedness for Conducting SSLC Exams.

Sanitisation Work Undertaken at Kalaburagi:

Karnataka: Sanitization work undertaken at examination centres in Kalaburagi today, ahead of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams that will commence tomorrow.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, said, “SLC exams to take place tomorrow. About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social Distancing and mask required. Minister of Education and I have already held lot of meetings. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled.” The exam was earlier scheduled to take place in March. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, SSLC exams were postponed. SSLC Exams 2020 From Tomorrow in Karnataka: Face Masks Required, Students From Containment Zones to be Handled Carefully, Says Minister.

Karnataka is the second state in South Indian after Kerala that will conduct SSLC exams. The other Southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu - had cancelled all their pending exams. Kerala conducted these exams from May 26 to 31.

