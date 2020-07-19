Thiruvananthapuram, July 19: A 74-wheel truck carrying an aerospace horizontal autoclave weighing 70 tonnes for delivery to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram reached Kerala’s capital on July 19, Sunday. The truck rolled for almost a year after starting from Maharashtra. It covered around 1,700 Km.

The journey started from Maharashtra’s Nashik in July 2019. The truck travelled across four states. According to reports, the truck was escorted by police vehicles at it was carrying the state-of-the-art machinery. Officials said that coronavirus lockdown also slowed down things a bit. Man Behind Chandrayaan 2: K Sivan's Journey From Farmer's Son to ISRO Chief Is One of Its Kind.

Tweet by ANI:

Kerala: A truck, carrying an aerospace horizontal autoclave for delivery to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the city today a year after starting from Maharashtra. Staff say, "Started in July 2019 & travelled across 4 states. Hope to deliver this today" pic.twitter.com/XNaCjXa1C3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

“In Andhra Pradesh, our vehicle was held up for a month due to lockdown. Later, our agency had to intervene. But, still, it was a challenging task. Fortunately, engineers and mechanics were at hand in our team of 30 that accompanied the Volvo FM heavy-duty truck,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Subhash Yadav, an employee of a private agency that was assigned to shift the autoclave as saying.

The machinery was 7.5 metres in height and seven metres in width. This autoclave would be used to manufacture large aerospace products for various space programmes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).