Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Highlights Plight of Indian Migrants in UAE in a Letter to PM Narendra Modi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 9: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, informed that out of 2.8 million Indian migrants in the United Arab Emirates, nearly one million are from Kerala. He said that the situation in Dubai is worsening and there are inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities in the country. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"As we know, the majority of Keralites are blue-collar workers and living in crowded facilities in Dubai and therefore the probability of spreading of the disease is very high. In the circumstances, the Government of Kerala is very much concerned about the safety and well being of our diaspora in Dubai," the letter said. Kerala Govt Sets Up 5 COVID Help-Desks for Online Medical Consultation to Help Non-Resident Keralites Through norkaroots.org Website.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Narendra Modi to draw his attention to the plight of Indian migrants in UAE. CM Pinarayi Vijayan requested the Prime Minister that this matter may be taken up with the UAE Government: Chief Minister's Office Kerala #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NoPzVS5S9S — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

I would request that this matter may be taken with UAE Government urgently so as to ensure adequate food, medicines, quarantine and emergency service facilities to the Indian diaspora in Dubai.

According to the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has a total 430 novel coronavirus cases, including 83 recovered patients. The infection has also claimed two lives in the state.