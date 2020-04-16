Kerala to Implement Odd-Even Traffic System From April 20 in Districts With Partial COVID-19 Restrictions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 16: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced the implementation of odd-even traffic rationing system from April 20 in some parts of the state. In his regular press briefing, Vijayan said the districts which do not entail COVID-19 hotspots will be allowed to resume normal functioning of life. COVID_19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

"'Odd-Even' system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, concession will be given to vehicles driven by women," Vijayan said.

The odd-even policy, which has so far been implemented only in Delhi to curb air pollution in the pre-Winter season, allows only odd number-plated cars to ply on odd-numbered dates and even number-plated vehicles on even-numbered dates.

Update by ANI

'Odd-Even' system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, concession will be given to vehicles driven by women: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Oqtf8jUmIO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Among areas which would be allowed partial curb in restrictions include Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

"These relaxations does not mean that people can resume their normal way of life. Easing of lockdown protocol will be in accordance with strict health precautions, People should use masks and the establishments should provide sanitisers and hand wash facilities," Vijayan said.

Kerala is the only Indian state which has succeeded in flattening the coronavirus curve. The coastal province has reported more cases of recovery than the number of active infections. Out of the 388 cases in the state, 218 have been discharged and three have succumbed to the infection.