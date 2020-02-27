One more death at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, taking the total deaths to 28 in the city, including 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Tamil Nadu: KPP Samy, former state minister & DMK MLA from Tiruvottiyur passed away at the age of 57, early morning today in Chennai, after a prolonged illness. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA): Out of 138 Indian nationals originally on-board the Diamond Princess, 16 Indian crew members have tested positive for coronavirus and are receiving necessary medical care & treatment at onshore medical facilities in Japan. Kozhikode Police: Koodathayi serial murders accused Jolly attempts suicide in jail, admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details awaited. Trump appoints Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak.

Mumbai, February 27: The pollution levels in the national capital have slipped to 'very poor' category. According to an ANI update, the AQI was at 320 in Rohini and 301 in ITO, both in 'very poor' category and at 242 in RK Puram in 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind approved the transfer of Justice Murlidhar after consultation with Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde. The fatality count jumped to 27 in the national capital, as several among the injured at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital succumbed to death.

Auto sales, which were drastically impacted by the general economic slowdown in India, are expected to stabilise during 2020, Moody's Investors Service said. Moody's Investors Service's automotive manufacturing global outlook update said auto sales will be relatively flat after plunging 11.8 per cent in 2019.

China reported 29 more Coronavirus deaths, which is the lowest in almost a month: AFP news agency. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.