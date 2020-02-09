Raipur Airport Director, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay: Visibility at 900m due to fog; One Delhi-Raipur flight diverted to Nagpur. No flight has landed till now.



Filipe Neri Ferrao, Goa Archbishop: The very fact that CAA uses religion, goes against the secular fabric of the country. It goes against spirit&heritage of our land which, since times immemorial, has been a welcoming home to all, founded on the belief that the whole world is one big family. Filipe Neri Ferrão, Goa Archbishop: The very fact that CAA uses religion, goes against secular fabric of country. It goes against spirit&heritage of our land which, since times immemorial, has been a welcoming home to all, founded on the belief that whole world is one big family. pic.twitter.com/UvUl5RUkwP— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020 Andhra Pradesh government suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, yesterday. He was suspended over allegations of indulging in corrupt practices in the procurement of security equipment when he was additional DGP of the state. Andhra Pradesh government suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, yesterday. He was suspended over allegations of indulging in corrupt practices in the procurement of security equipment when he was additional DGP of the state.— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

New Delhi, February 9: Despite the national capital witnessing a heated campaign, an average voter turnout was recorded in Delhi assembly elections 2020. The final voter turnout was 61.43 percent, which is nearly six percentage points lower than the last elections. After the polling was concluded on Saturday, the exit polls have suggested a massive pro-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave.

A Thai soldier on Saturday, February 8, killed at least 17 people and wounded several in a gun attack. The shooting took place in the northeastern city, said police. Several media reports also said that the soldier posted updates on Facebook while he was still shooting and live-streamed the shooting.

A complaint was filed with the Pune Police by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activist Laxmikant Mohanlal Khabiya on Saturday, alleging a plot to assassinate party supremo Sharad Pawar. Khabiya, while recording his complaint before the Shivajinagar police station, said an immediate probe into the matter. He demanded the police to register the first information report (FIR) on the basis of the complaint.