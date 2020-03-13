South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice. Cricket Australia: South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice. The three-match One-Day men's international series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/HncfXTu8Ir— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020 US President Donald Trump: We (him and PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other and said what're we going to do? Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India&I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy. US President Donald Trump: We (him&PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what're we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India&I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/6FHnj2R7dZ— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Read more. International Cricket Council: In light of the continued global spread of #COVID2019, the ICC Board has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end of March via conference call only.

Mumbai, March 13: In one of the biggest news of Thursday, India confirmed its first death due to COVID-19. A 76-year-old man from Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia who passed away was confirmed positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, the cases of people infected with the deadly disease in India has also shot up considerably. The Indian government suspended all tourist visas till April 15, 2020, citing a global outbreak of the deadly disease.

Sensex tanked more than 3,000 points and all the stocks on the BSE Benchmark indices ended in deep red after the World Health Organisation declared Cornavirus a pandemic. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife also informed on Thursday that they have contracted coronavirus. There was panic after it was confirmed that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for COVID-19. He had met US President Donald Trump a few days back.

The White House on Thursday said that there is no need for coronavirus test for Trump. The US President had met Wajngarten at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, after which Brazilian President also went into self-isolation. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.