Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in India rises to 166 - comprising 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. There has been 3 deaths in the country due to Coronavirus so far. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in India rises to 166 - comprising 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. There has been 3 deaths in the country due to #Coronavirus so far. (as on 19.03.2020 at 09:00 AM) pic.twitter.com/wWhhZiq4kF— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020 Sensex opens 6.5 percent down at 26,995.65 on the back of coronavirus scare Tamil Nadu: 50 international flights and 34 domestic flights have been cancelled at Chennai Airport. Maharashtra: About 15 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune due to gas cylinder blast, earlier today. The fire has been doused, no casualties have been reported. Maharashtra: About 15 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune due to gas cylinder blast, earlier today. The fire has been doused, no casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/4fn4jBvvdy— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020 Two members of US Congress Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams have tested positive for COVID-19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T-3) on the intervening night of 18th & 19th March, to take stock of preparedness in view of COVID 19. #WATCH Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T-3) on the intervening night of 18th & 19th March, to take stock of preparedness in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/v6jMuBR6i4— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mumbai, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm. In his address, PM Modi will talk about issues relating to coronavirus and the efforts to be taken by the Indian government to combat COVID-19. The total number of infected COVID-19 has increased tremendously in India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today for consideration and passing. According to an ANI tweet, Supreme Court's six-judge bench to hear today the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case death row convicts, claiming that at the time of the offence, he was a minor and thereby his death sentence should be commuted to life imprisonment.