The fire that broke out in Byculla has been doused. Fire tenders at the spot, cooling operation underway. No injuries reported. Delhi Police Crime Branch is looking for suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's (accused in Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma murder case) brother Shah Alam. His name has come out in the investigation process. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan on 11th and 12th March. Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Byculla. No injuries reported yet. More details awaited. France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister.

Mumbai, March 9: RBI assures depositors regarding the safety of their deposits in banks. According to an ANI tweet, RBI said, "Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about the safety of deposits of certain banks, this concern is based on flawed analysis.RBI closely monitors all banks, & assures depositors, that there is no such concern of the safety of their deposits in any bank."

In view of Coronavirus, all schools within Leh district will remain closed till 31st March, as a precautionary measure. On Sunday, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai Airport. She was going to London by British Airways. Earlier in the day, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a lookout notice against YesBank founder Rana Kapoor and his family including his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor.

A Delhi court on Sunday sent the suspected ISIS-linked couple Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beg to police custody till March 17. They have been accused of instigating anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and motivating Muslim youths to carry out terror strikes in retaliation.

