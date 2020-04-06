Lockdown to be Extended in Telangana After April 15 Till June 3? State CMO Says Extension of 2 Weeks Suggested by KCR But No Announcement of Any Decision Yet

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, April 6: Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday clarified that lockdown has not been extended yet. The Telangana CMO said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao only suggested extending lockdown for two weeks after April 15. "He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet," CMO said. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Telangana currently has 362 active cases, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the total cases, 34 have recovered and seven passed away. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet. pic.twitter.com/dxLb89RapT— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the total cases in the country have surged to 4,281, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. The death toll in the country has risen to 111, while 319 people have recovered from the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced 21-day lockdown till April 14 to contain COVID-19 spread. “This lock down is for every citizen – from the Prime Minister to the common man,” he had said.