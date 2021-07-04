Bhopal, July 4: In a horrific incident, two tribal women were brutally beaten up by sticks, kicked and thrashed by their family members for reportedly talking to their male cousins on mobile phone. The spine chilling incident has been reported from Peepalwa village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The heinous crime was caught on camera and its video is being widely circulated on social media, after which a case has been reportedly filed and seven people have been arrested in this regard. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Tied to Tree, Beaten Brutally by Kin in Alirajpur for Running Away From Husband.

The incident took place on June 22, said Tanda police station in-charge Vijay Vaskale, as reported by India Today. The police came to know about it through the viral video on June 25. Following which one of the victims was brought to the police station where her statement was recorded and a case was filed in the matter. The women reportedly said that their paternal cousins and other family members stopped them near a school in the village before assaulting them. MP Tribal Woman Forced to Walk With Teenager on Shoulder For 3 KM, Beaten & Shamed by In-Laws; Watch Video.

The video of the horrific incident comes just a day after a similar act was reported from another village of Madhya Pradesh where a 19-year-old tribal was grabbed by hair, dragged, tied to tree and beaten up brutally by her parents in Bhootkhedi in Alirajpur district, after she ran away from her husband's place and went to a relative's home.

