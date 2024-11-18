Bhopal, November 18: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 48-year-old tribal man was allegedly stripped naked, beaten and paraded over suspicion of an affair with a widow. The unfortunate incident occurred on November 14 at Chhoti Malpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur. Police officials said that the villagers also assaulted the victim woman when she tried to protect the tribal man.

The incident came to light after pictures of the alleged assault went viral on social media, reports FPJ. It is reported that the villagers allegedly punished the couple for what they believed was infidelity. Officials said that the villagers caught the man, tied his hand and beat him severely on suspicion of him having an illegal relationship with a woman from the village. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Municipal Workers Allegedly Kill Stray Dog After Animal Bites 6 People and Several Cattle in Barwani.

In his defence, the man said that the woman he was allegedly involved with was a widow. He also told villagers that there was no one to care for her. Explaining further, the tribal man said that he befriended the woman four years ago and has been supporting her children ever since, and the same was known to the villagers. Amid all of this, when the woman learned about the assault, she immediately rushed to the scene and intervened.

The woman told the villagers that the tribal man was there for her and was being attacked. She also said that no one from her family or the village came to support her when her husband passed away. The woman said that the attackers attacked the tribal man when he went to check on land he had mortgaged in Chhoti Malpur on the night of November 14. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabs Younger Sister to Death With Iron Trident for Talking to Neighbour in Balaghat’s Katangi, Investigation Underway.

Although the victim asked for mercy, the villagers continued to thrash him. Cops said that after her husband's death, the woman befriended the man, and since then, she has been living with him. So far, the police have arrested five people in connection with the incident, who were later produced before a court and sent to jail. The police have also assured of strict action against the culprits.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

