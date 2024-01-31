Nashik, January 31: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a woman and her accomplice allegedly released a venomous snake on her husband in an attempt to murder him at their residence in the Mhasrul area of Nashik city. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and the man, identified as Vishal Patil, survived the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kirankumar Chavan, the woman, known as Soni or Ekta Jagtap, and a man wearing a helmet and gloves initially tried to strangle Patil. When Patil resisted, they unleashed a venomous snake, which bit Patil on the neck. Following the attack, Soni and her accomplice fled the scene, reported TOI. Maharashtra Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabs Friend for Not Responding to His Calls, Hanging Out With New Friends in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Held.

Patil, a 41-year-old resident of the Borgad area in Nashik city, managed to alert his friends and neighbors, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors identified the venom as that of a Russell’s Viper and immediately began treatment. Patil was later shifted to the Civil Hospital. Maharashtra: DRI Seizes Nine Pythons, Two Corn Snakes From Passenger’s Luggage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai (See Pics).

In addition to the snake attack, Soni and her accomplice allegedly assaulted Patil with various blunt objects, fracturing his left hand. Doctors have performed surgery and are treating him for the after-effects of the snake venom. His condition is reported to be stable.

Based on Patil’s statement, the police have registered a case of attempted murder against Soni and her accomplice, who remain at large. Further investigations are underway.

