Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses China With 85,975 Cases

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 8: The coronavirus cases in India is not showing any signs of slowing down. The COVID-19 tally in the country crossed the 2.5 lakh cases on Monday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit in the pandemic. The state has reported a total of 85,975 cases, which means it has crossed China's record of coronavirus cases. According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally, China has reported around 84,191 coronavirus cases till date. Mumbai Traffic Update: As Private Offices Open With 10% Strength, City Witnesses Traffic Snarls in Several Places, View Pics.

As many as 3,060 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra, while 39,314 have recovered. Mumbai alone has reported over 48,000 coronavirus cases. India is now in fifth place among the worst-hit countries in the world. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 7,000; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,56,611 After 9,983 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours.

The recovery rate has improved in the country. Till now, 1,24,095 COVID-19 patients have recovered. The country's recovery rate is over 48.30 per cent. The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus is close to 2.83 percent, among the lowest in the world. As per the union health ministry, 70 percent of the coronavirus cases are due to comorbidities.

Except for containment zones, restaurants, malls, religious places and offices with 10 percent capacity have been allowed to open across India from today. The decision was taken in an attempt to boost the economy, which has come to a grinding halt on account of the coronavirus lockdown. Maharashtra, on the other hand, has a set of more stringent rules keeping in mind the rising numbers. However, traffic snarls were witnessed on Monday morning in several parts of Mumbai as private offices re-opened after a long time.