Mamata Banerjee Requests PM Narendra Modi to Release Rs 25,000 Crores For West Bengal, Cites 'Coronavirus Impact' on State's Finance

Kolkata, April 1: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to sanction Rs 25,000 crores for the state which the later had promised. She even mentioned the said amount is still due from the Government of India side.

According to a several reports, Mamata had sought the money from Centre to combat coronavirus in state, and for this she has writen the letter to PM Modi. In the letter, the CM also claimed that the state received less share from Centre as the later received Rs 11,000 less from taxes. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 49 After COVID-19 Patient Dies in Meerut, Second Death in Uttar Pradesh.

Stating the need from money from the Central government, Mamata Banerjee wrote that since the state government is paying for all those government employees and pensioners in the time of coronavirus lockdown, finance is essential. Following this, she mentioned about how emergency services have been kept open for people's welfare.

It is to be known that the death toll in India due to COVID-19 rose to 47 on Wednesday, while number of total infected cases stood to 1,637 in India, which includes 1,466 active cases and 133 cured. In Wednesday itself, two COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal.