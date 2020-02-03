Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address his first public rally for Delhi Elections 2020 in Karkardooma today. A nine-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will today hear and examine the Sabarimala temple matter and frame the questions in the case. The Court will also hear the scope of judicial review on the point of religious faith and women's rights. Manzoor Pashteen was taken into custody in Pakistan's Peshawar along with nine others from his Pashtun Protection Movement on January 26.

Mumbai, February 3: On the back of the rise in deaths due to coronavirus and the number of people infected across the world, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday announced that Indians should refrain from travelling to China. In case of travel, on return from China, they could be quarantined. Anyone with travel history in China since 15th January 2020 and from now on could be quarantined.

India further temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus.

The Delhi High court on Sunday reserved its order on Centre's plea challenging stay on the hanging of all the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Maharashtra Home Department has issued a government resolution (GR) banning the consumption of alcohol at ancient forts in the state. The offenders could face a fine of Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment on violation of the order.

