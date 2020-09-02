Mumbai, September 2: Parts of 3rd to 7th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday morning. The incident took place near ST Building Chowk near Ratnadeep Bar in Dongri area of the city. According to a tweet by ANI, a total of six people safely rescued by Mumbai Fire Brigade. No casualties reported so far in the building collapse incident. As soon as the incident was prepped, fire brigade, police and ambulances rushed to the spot. The search and rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Dongri area around 7.30 am on September 2. Reports inform that the entire back portion between the third and seventh floors of the old building in Dongri collapsed.

Here's the tweet:

According to reports, the back portion of an eight-storey residential building collapsed during the morning hours. A woman was feared trapped under a staircase there, a civic official said.

On Tuesday night, a 4-storey building collapsed in Achole area of Nala Sopara. Reports inform that the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, authorities are trying to ascertain the reasons for the collapse.

