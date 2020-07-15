Mumbai, July 15: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday stated that COVID-19 facilities presently have 1,053 ventilators in active condition, and out of these 125 are not in use because Mumbai doesn't have that many patients who are to be put on ventilators. BMC even claimed that Mumbai already has 70 per cent recovery rate of COVID-19 patients and this is a good sign.

Speaking about the condition of COVID-19 in Mumbai, BMC said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "COVID-19 facilities presently have 1053 ventilators in active condition and out of these 125 are not in use because Mumbai doesn't have that many patients who are to be put on ventilators so these are installed but are not in use." Mumbai: Staff of Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital Celebrate 101st Birthday of COVID-19 Patient Set For Discharge Tomorrow; Watch Video.

Adding more, the municipal body said, "This doesn't mean that these ventilators are left to get dusted but this is an indicator that Mumbai's COVID situation is getting better and not even total available ventilators are needed. Mumbai already has 70 per cent recovery rate of COVID patients and this is a good sign."

Here what BMC said:

Among other details, BMC said that they received 446 ventilators from Central government till date which were financed through PM CARES Fund in phases. Following this, assembling and installation of these ventilators were arranged in various COVID-19 centres of BMC hospitals.

The BMC even stated that only 23 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 2,415 including 99 active cases. According to the state government data, Mumbai has a total of 95,100 cases out of which 66,633 recovered while 5,405 died.

