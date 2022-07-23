Mumbai, July 23: A 27-year-old waiter stabbed the cook at a 3-star hotel in Andheri East to death. The deceased and the accused have been identified as 42-year-old Jagdish Jalal and accused Madhav Mandal, respectively.

Jalal was a native of Uttarakhand, who had been in serve at the hotel since nearly an year. Mandal was a resident of Bhayander area. Pune: 26-Year-Old Waiter Falls To Death From 13th Floor Of Commercial Building In Mundhwa Area.

According to the MIDC Police, the two indulged into an argument which led to the waiter knocking down the cook to death. Later, the force arrested Mandal. Reports suggested that the fight was induced over a customer's order during midnight, however, soon pacified. Few hours later on Friday, around 8 am, Mandal was spotted entering the kitchen to take the cook's life. During questioning, the accused told police that he was overwhelmed with continuous order and lost his temper, Mirror News reported.

