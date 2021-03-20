Mumbai, March 19: At a time when COVID-19 cases are growing at an alarming rate, some people are still not following coronavirus rules laid down by the government. In an incident of attack against COVID-19 frontline workers, a woman in Mumbai punched and slapped a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee after she was asked to wear a mask. The video of the incident also surfaced online on Friday. The incident took place in the Kandivali area of the city. However, the exact date of the incident is not known. Lockdown is an Option, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as COVID-19 Cases Rise Alarmingly.

In the video accessed by NDTV, it could be seen that the woman sitting inside an autorickshaw attacks the BMC working wearing a dark blue uniform. The woman started attacking the civic body worker when that latter asked her to wear a mask. The fight started as the BMC worker grabbed the commuter and did not let her go. Notably, there is a fine of Rs 200 in Mumbai for not wearing a mask in public places.

Video Of The Incident:

The video of the incident surfaced on the day when Mumbai touched a new high in daily coronavirus cases. The maximum city reported over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. It is the highest single-day count of coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the deadly virus. A total of 3,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai in the past 24 hours. Mumbai’s COVID-19 death toll reached 11,565 on Friday as 10 more people succumbed to the deadly virus since Thursday evening.

