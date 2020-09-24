Bhopal, September 24: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, "I don't wear it" when asked by reporters why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. "I do not wear a mask at any event,” he reiterated. According to reports, he, however, goes around penalising people for not wearing masks and following other COVID-19 precautions.

According to an ANI update, Mishra accepted his mistake and said, "My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn't in line with the sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing." 'Neera Cafe' Inauguration in Hyderabad: Social Distancing Norms Violated at Foundation Laying Ceremony, State Minister KT Rama Rao & Others Present; View Pics.

Here's what Mishra said in apology:

My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask & observe social distancing: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (File photo) https://t.co/Lr7nerQdwt pic.twitter.com/crOoLIRkTh — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Here's the video where he said "I don't wear a mask':

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, "I don't wear it" when asked why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. (23.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/vQRyNiG3ES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

According to reports, Mishra attended two public events in Indore on Wednesday and was seen shoulder to shoulder with party leaders, discussing with them, and posing for pictures with invitees without wearing a mask. However, people around him were in masks, but there was no social distancing.

