Mumbai, November 6: While his mother was taking a nap, an infant drowned in a bucket full of water and died at their residence in Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, November 6. When his mother woke up in the afternoon after her nap, she discovered her 10-month-old son lying upside down with his head submerged in the plastic bucket.

Here's What Happened

After his mother fell asleep, Ashiq Al Iman, whose parents work as daily wage workers, was inside the house with his mother. The baby was reportedly up and playing at home until his mother fell asleep. However, he was found lying feet up in the pail of water when his mother went to check for him once she woke up. Mumbai Rains Fury: Four-Month-Old Baby Swept Away in Swollen Nullah After Falling From Man's Hands While Walking on Railway Track During Long Train Delay in Thane's Thakurli.

After calling her husband, who was working at a construction site, she carried the baby to a doctor, who urged them to take him immediately to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. However, the baby was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital.

Previously, at his home in the Navi Mumbai suburb, a 10-year-old kid drowned after falling into a bucket full of water, according to authorities on Sunday. The tragedy happened on Saturday night as the youngster was playing close to the bucket of water at the house in Palaspe village in the Panvel district. Madhya Pradesh: Baby Drowns to Death in Bucket Filled With Water As Sisters Attempt to Bathe Her Like Teddy Bear.

According to reports, a Panvel police station officer stated that the boy unintentionally slipped into the bucket and began choking. The officer was reported by PTI as stating that when the youngster was taken to a local hospital, medical staff pronounced him dead. He added that the police had filed a case of accidental death and transferred the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).