Odisha, October 12: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday launched the 800-km range Nirbhay cruise missile from Odisha’s test facility into the Bay of Bengal but decided to abort the trial a few minutes later.

According to an ANI update, DRDO mentioned that during the flight test of Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile, it developed a snag. The details of the snag are being ascertained. India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic Cruise Missile 'Nirbhay' Off Odisha Coast.

Nirbhay Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile Fired into Sea

During the flight test of Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise Missile, it developed a snag. The details of the snag are being ascertained: DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) officials — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The missile was fired at 10.30 am from the testing facility. However, after the missile developed a snag and the trial was aborted 8 minutes later, according to a Hindustan Times report. Nirbhay was the 10th missile to be fired by the DRDO during the last 35 days, an average of a missile every four days.

Nirbhay is a subsonic missile, flying at a speed of 0.7 Mach, with sea-skimming and terrain-hugging capability that helps the missile stay under the enemy radar to avoid detection.

