Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets conveyed his heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column.

Nitin Gadkari's congratulatory post for NHAI, Maha Metro:

Another feather in the cap ! Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column. #GatiShakti @GWR pic.twitter.com/G2D26c7EKn — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 4, 2022

Shri Gadkari said the project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this eminent award is indeed a proud moment for us. The Minister said he heartily thanks & salutes the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered round the clock to make this happen.

Shri Gadkari said such development is the fulfillment of the promise by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government on building World Class Infrastructure.

