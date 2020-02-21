Noida-Faridabad Road Reopens After Shutdown For 69 Days Due to Anti-CAA-NRC Protest at Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh protests. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 21: Noida-Faridabad road has been reopened. It was shut for the last 69 days due to ongoing anti-CAA/NRC protest in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. It comes as a major relief for the people in the city, as UP police reopened this key route that links Noida with Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj. Reportedly, in order to ease congestion due to protests at Shaheen Bagh, the UP Police reopened the road leading from Kalindi Kunj towards Faridabad.

The stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad has been reopened. This stretch was blocked for over two months due to ongoing protests against CAA. Supreme Court-Appointed Mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran Meet Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Say ‘Hoping to Resolve Issue With Everyone’s Cooperation’

The Supreme Court recently appointed mediators to visit Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to speak to the protesters who have been demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act for more than two months. Mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran reached the Shaheen Bagh to talk to agitators and convince them to hold the protest at an alternate site.

The Apex Court expressed concerns over the blockade of the public road at Shaheen Bagh and had suggested that protest should be shifted to an alternative location. "The right to protest is a fundamental right. But there are lines and boundaries... if everyone starts blocking roads, where will people go?" the court had said.