Odisha, July 2: In a shocking incident, seven people received burn injuries due to leakage in a blast furnace at TPSL factory in Lahandabud area of Jharsuguda district on Thursday. All the injured have been referred to a hospital in Rourkela, according to Dr JC Barik, Chief District Medical Officer Jharsuguda.

The explosion reportedly took place after a flame burst inside the blast furnace located in the second floor of the plant, where the seven labourers were working and got critically injured. Explosion at Boiler of Neyveli Lignite Plant in Tamil Nadu, 6 Dead, 17 Injured.

On Wednesday, as many as six people died and 17 others have were left injured after an explosion at a lignite plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district The blast took place at a boiler in stage -2 of the Neyveli lignite plant in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, a gas leak incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh in which a total of two workers lost their lives while four others were hospitalised. The leakage of Benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam.

