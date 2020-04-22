Operation Melahura: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, April 22: Security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a tweet by ANI, the slain terrorists have been killed in Operation Melahura in Shopian earlier this morning. The news was also confirmed by Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. Reports inform that the operation is still going on. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of militants in the area, officials said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained.

On April 17, a similar encounter was reported between security forces and terrorists in Dairoo Keegam village of Shopian district. Giving details about the gunfight, an official said as forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired at forces leading to gunfire exchange, triggering the encounter. Jammu and Kashmir: Top Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Haroon Wani Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Doda District.

Here's the tweet by Chinar Corps:

Earlier this month, five Indian Army special forces soldiers and five terrorists were killed in a gunfight on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir during an operation against militants. The Indian Army launched Operation Randori Behak in Keran sector, at the Line of Control and engaged Pakistan-supported infiltrators in a close quarters battle in heavy snow, neutralising the entire infiltrating batch of five terrorists.